BEACHAM, Peter W. Rockport Community Leader Age 82, of Rockport, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, March 21, 2019. He was the husband of Janice (Mills) Beacham. Born in Wayland, he was the son of the late Harold R. and Maxine (Wesselhoeft) Beacham. Educated at Belmont Hill and Lehigh University, Peter started his career at Peabody Office Furniture in 1960, where he spent 28 years, and rose to become Senior Vice President. In 1986, he and a small contingent founded Office Environments of New England, where he served as Executive Vice President in charge of Customer Development. Peter retired in 1995. Building on his expertise in style and design, in 1976, Peter opened Woodbine Antiques, catering to clientele who desired contemporary office design augmented with traditional aesthetics. In doing so, he was able to turn his passion into his vocation. Upon retiring in 1995, Peter and his wife Janice made Woodbine their full time calling. Following their storefront opening in Rockport in 1994, Peter and Jan traveled extensively, seeking to build a business that reflected their unique style and taste. Peter is most known for his active leadership within the communities in which he lived. Peter led, served, and contributed on multiple town committees in both Topsfield and Rockport. He was driven by his heartfelt desire to enhance and improve the community culturally and economically. Through his vision, energy, and commitment, he drove results through action. He served as President and Director of the Rockport Chamber of Commerce, Board Vice-Chairman at Hebron Academy, and President of the Rockport Rotary Club. He lived by the ideology of "Service Above Self". His contributions are too numerous to mention, but they will not be forgotten by those who knew and worked with him. Over the tenure of his community involvement, Peter received many commendations including, the Rockport Businessman of the Year, and the Paul Harris recognition from the Rotary Foundation. Among his proudest accomplishments was his leadership of the economic initiative to permit the sale of alcohol in Rockport, and the instrumental role he played in re-establishing Boy Scout Troop 20. He was a true patriot and a proud member of his community. Peter was loved by his family, respected in his community, and a cherished friend of many. Peter was a consummate gentleman, a man of unbreakable integrity, and was forever an optimist. He passes without regrets and leaves the legacy of a life well-lived. In addition to his wife, with whom he shared fifty-five years of marriage, he is survived by one daughter, Debra Bloomingdale and her husband Peter Hall of South Portland, ME; one son, Peter W. Beacham Jr. and his wife Colleen of Needham; five grandchildren, Andrew Bloomingdale and his wife Sarah, Molly Bloomingdale, Thomas Beacham, Caroline Beacham and Grace Beacham and one brother, Harold R. Beacham and his wife Ceelie of Westport and Aiken, SC. His Funeral Service will be held at First Baptist Church, 4 High Street, Rockport on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 12 Noon. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment will be held privately. The family prefers no flowers and that any remembrances be directed to the Boy Scouts of Rockport, Troop 20, 47 Mt. Pleasant Street, Rockport, MA 01966. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 61 Middle Street, GLOUCESTER.



