|
|
ANDLER, Philip Of Boynton Beach, FL formerly of Delray Beach, FL & Randolph, MA on May 3, 2019, age 90. Son of the late Israel and Bessie (Klayman) Andler. Survived by the love of his life, Gurnice (Berger) Andler, they were married for 68 years. Devoted father of Richard Andler & his wife Anne, Howard Andler & his wife Stacy, Laurie Bryden & her husband Randy, and Gary Andler & his wife Pam. Loving brother of the late Samuel, Hyman, Harry, Max, Louis, William, Irving and Murray Andler, and Anne Hershoff. Cherished grandfather of 8 and great-grandfather of 5. Loving uncle to many. Services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, on Wednesday, May 8 at 11AM, followed by burial at Agudas Achim Cemetery, 1000 Pearl Street, Brockton. Memorial observance info available at www.stanetskycanton.com Expressions of sympathy may be made to VITAS Hospice of the Palm Beaches 561-364-1479 or the . Stanetsky Memorial Chapels www.stanetskycanton.com 781-821-4600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 6, 2019