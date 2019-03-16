BLUM, Philip Reading H.S. Physics Teacher Of Beverly, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, in the Beverly Hospital, at the age of 89. Born on May 21, 1929 in Gloversville, NY. He was the son of the late Samuel and Anna (Nelkin) Blum. Phil was raised and educated in New York, and received a Bachelor's degree from Brooklyn College and a Master's degree from New York University. Phil served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. In his early career, Phil was a research physicist at Sloan Kettering Cancer Institute, and at Norton's Exploratory Research Division, where he researched technologies employed during NASA's early space program. Later, Mr. Blum was a popular and beloved physics teacher at Reading High School for several decades, where he coached his students to multiple national physics award victories in science competitions through the years. Phil enjoyed the outdoors. He was a Boy Scout and a camp counselor in his youth, and later a pioneering recreational skier. He was an avid hiker across New England and was a member of the Appalachian Mountain Club where he served as a guide. Phil was continuously designing, inventing and building. He enjoyed improving his living spaces with interesting and often unique innovations. Phil loved to cook and was an adventurous eater. He also loved to host and regularly threw parties for family and friends. Phil was also known for his offbeat sense of humor which he shared generously with family, friends and students. Philip leaves his children; Scott Blum of San Francisco, CA and Carolyn Blum of Cambridge, MA. At the family's request, a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Please contact Campbell Funeral Home for details. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot St., BEVERLY. Information, directions, condolences to www.campbellfuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary