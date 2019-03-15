CASELLA, Philip Of Peabody, formerly of Saugus, age 90, March 14th. Loving husband of Lorna (Erskine) Casella with whom he shared 63 years of marriage. Beloved father of Philp R. Casella & his wife Paula of Saugus, Valerie Casella & her husband Mark Salsman of Danvers, Gary Casella & his wife Kim of Saugus. Cherished grandfather of Zachary Salsman & his wife Catherine, Courtney Casella & her fiancé Myles Hickey and Curtis Casella. Son of the late Joseph & Frances (Fulco) Casella. Dear brother of Josephine Tappe of FL, Joseph Casella & his wife Sandra of Saugus, Bernard Casella of Revere & the late Frank & Arthur Casella and many nieces & nephews. Phil also leaves his granddogs , Mia, Sophie, Kora & Jem. Besides family & friends, he leaves the Red Sox, Celtics & Patriots. Retired 37 year employee of the Boston Globe, US Army Korean War veteran & member of the Saugus VFW. Relatives & friends are invited to attend a service in the Brooksby Village Chapel, 100 Brooksby Village Dr., Peabody on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Interment on Monday at the Churchyard Cemetery/ The Church of The Messiah, 22 Church St., Woods Hole, MA at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to VFW, Sgt. Arthur F. DeFranzo Post 2346, 190 Main St., Saugus, MA 01906. Arrangements by Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary