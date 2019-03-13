BOWMAN, Philip Creighton Age 86, of Newton Highlands, MA, died on March 12, 2019. Philip was born on January 15, 1933, the youngest of the three children of the late John Russell and Anne (Stewart) Bowman of Malden MA. Philip was an avid Boy Scout and quickly obtained the rank of Eagle Scout. He received a Bachelor's degree in Forestry from the University of Maine in 1955, and after serving for two years in the Army, obtained his Master of Arts in Mathematics from the University of Colorado in Boulder. He taught math at Newton (North) High School for over 25 years and was especially celebrated for his ability to draw perfect circles. An accomplished carpenter and wood-turner, Philip's expertise in carpentry was demonstrated by the octagonal house in Maine that he designed and built. Several of his pieces were curated and won awards at various local and national showings. He was an active participant in and, for many years, Chapter President of the Central New England Woodturners association in Worcester, MA. Philip's wife of 51 years, Kathryn (Crehan) Bowman, passed away in January 2015. Philip is survived by his son, Jeffrey P. Bowman and his wife Alicia, and their three children, Camille, Spencer, and Meredyth, and by his son Steven M. Bowman, and his two children, Trevor and Curtis. He is also survived by his brother, John S. Bowman of Northampton, MA, and his sister, Elinor Olney of North Andover, MA. There will be a viewing from 1–3 PM on Sunday, March 24th, 2019, at Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home, located at 465 Centre St., NEWTON, MA 02458. The family will conduct a small, private burial at a later date. To share a memory of Philip, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034 Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary