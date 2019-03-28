Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
(781) 545-0196
Resources
More Obituaries for PHILIP CAHALIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHILIP HENRY CAHALIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PHILIP HENRY CAHALIN Obituary
CAHALIN, Philip Henry Age 91, of Scituate, MA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 26th 2019. Philip was born on February 1, 1928, the son of Miriam (Hendrick) Cahalin and Harold Cahalin, in Arlington, MA. He received a BS from Holy Cross College '49 and JD from Boston College Law School ?57.

Philip is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Blanche, married 68 years, and together for 70. Loving father to Philip Cahalin, of Nahant, MA, Stephen Cahalin, of Scituate, MA, Chris Cahalin, and his wife Julie (Abend) Cahalin of Plymouth, MA, Donald Cahalin of Weymouth, MA, the late Denise Cahalin and Brian Cahalin. His love for his grandchildren, Matthew and Joshua, never wavered. He was a devoted grandfather and was very active in their lives, going to many of their school and sporting events. He was the brother of Donald, and his wife Sue of Arlington Heights, IL, and his sister, the late Constance Roche. Philip is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Philip was a good man, husband, father, grandfather, and trusted friend. To him, a persons' character and integrity were the most important things he valued. Philip was a Corporal with the 140th Tank Battalion during the Korean War and was awarded several medals including the Bronze Star. In his professional life, Philip was the youngest Senior Vice-President at State Street Bank, and a partner at Peabody and Arnold LLP. Philip was heavily involved in charity work and philanthropy such as the Phil and Blanche Ouimet Scholarship Fund, Cardinals Cup of Catholic Charities, the Clover Club, the United Way and President's Council at Holy Cross. Philip was a passionate sports fan who loved golf, history, the ocean and sailing. Philip was instrumental in arranging financing for Billy Sullivan to purchase the Boston Patriots and he was one of the principle organizers of the first Emerald Isle Classic game in Ireland between Army and Boston College. Phil always believed that humor was so important in both marriage and life and always said, "If you can't laugh at yourself, you aren't worth a damn." "End of story...case closed."

A Visitation will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019, from 4-8pm, at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, SCITUATE. A Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 10:00am, from St. Anthony's Church, 10 Summer Street, Cohasset, MA. Burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Scituate. Please remember Philip in your own way. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the in his name. Words of comfort can be left at:

www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com Richardson-Gaffey

781-545-0196
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
Download Now