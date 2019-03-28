CAHALIN, Philip Henry Age 91, of Scituate, MA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 26th 2019. Philip was born on February 1, 1928, the son of Miriam (Hendrick) Cahalin and Harold Cahalin, in Arlington, MA. He received a BS from Holy Cross College '49 and JD from Boston College Law School ?57.



Philip is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Blanche, married 68 years, and together for 70. Loving father to Philip Cahalin, of Nahant, MA, Stephen Cahalin, of Scituate, MA, Chris Cahalin, and his wife Julie (Abend) Cahalin of Plymouth, MA, Donald Cahalin of Weymouth, MA, the late Denise Cahalin and Brian Cahalin. His love for his grandchildren, Matthew and Joshua, never wavered. He was a devoted grandfather and was very active in their lives, going to many of their school and sporting events. He was the brother of Donald, and his wife Sue of Arlington Heights, IL, and his sister, the late Constance Roche. Philip is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.



Philip was a good man, husband, father, grandfather, and trusted friend. To him, a persons' character and integrity were the most important things he valued. Philip was a Corporal with the 140th Tank Battalion during the Korean War and was awarded several medals including the Bronze Star. In his professional life, Philip was the youngest Senior Vice-President at State Street Bank, and a partner at Peabody and Arnold LLP. Philip was heavily involved in charity work and philanthropy such as the Phil and Blanche Ouimet Scholarship Fund, Cardinals Cup of Catholic Charities, the Clover Club, the United Way and President's Council at Holy Cross. Philip was a passionate sports fan who loved golf, history, the ocean and sailing. Philip was instrumental in arranging financing for Billy Sullivan to purchase the Boston Patriots and he was one of the principle organizers of the first Emerald Isle Classic game in Ireland between Army and Boston College. Phil always believed that humor was so important in both marriage and life and always said, "If you can't laugh at yourself, you aren't worth a damn." "End of story...case closed."



A Visitation will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019, from 4-8pm, at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, SCITUATE. A Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 10:00am, from St. Anthony's Church, 10 Summer Street, Cohasset, MA. Burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Scituate. Please remember Philip in your own way. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the in his name. Words of comfort can be left at:



