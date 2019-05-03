CISTULLI, Philip J On Friday, April 26, 2019, Philip J. Cistulli, widower, father of 5, grandfather of 7, and great-grandfather to 4, passed away at the grand age of 98 in Jupiter, FL. Phil was also a resident of Weston. Phil was born on March 6, 1921, in Bristol, CT to Pasquale and Santina Cistulli, and attended Bristol, CT schools. He lost his dad as a young boy, which had a profound effect on his life. In 1943, after suspending his studies at Bay Path University, Phil enlisted in the U.S. Navy for the WWII effort and ended up in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, where he ultimately met Virginia Breuer of Ashton, IA. They married in 1946 and settled in CT. Phil began a 34 year career with the Prudential Life Ins. Co., where he rose from agent to V.P. of Regional Marketing, moving his family from CT to Toronto, Canada and Weston. In his career, he stressed being "fair, firm and warm" when dealing with people. Upon retirement from Prudential, he and "Ginny" enjoyed traveling, especially to Florida, where they settled in Jupiter, FL in 1985. Phil enjoyed spending time with family, at the beach, and socializing with friends, as well as volunteering with The Rotary Club of Weston and Wayland. Phil was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia, his daughter, Sandra Walmark and his son, Brian Cistulli. He is survived by his son, Philip Cistulli, Jr., and his wife, Lynn of Concord, NH, daughter, Linda Schwartz and her husband Ron Parker of Weston, daughter, Patrice Cistulli and her husband Jay Rothstein of Sudbury, and his daughter-in-law, Lynn Drayzen of Andover. He also leaves behind grandson Carson Cistulli and his wife Kali Coles of Bath, ME, granddaughter Samantha Sharff and her husband Aaron, of Camden, ME, grandson Tyler Schwartz, of Weston, granddaughter Elena Cook and her husband Joshua of Sutton, grandsons Miles Rothstein of Denver, CO, and Gregory Cistulli of Newport News, VA, and granddaughter Rebecca Cistulli of Concord, NH. In addition, he leaves four great-grandchildren, Coralee Schwartz, Evelyn Sharff, Jackie Cistulli, and Nova Cook. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Rd (off Rte. 30), WAYLAND. Family and friends are invited to go directly to Phil's Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 9:30 AM at St. Julia's Church, 374 Boston Post Rd., Weston. Interment will follow in the Cistulli family lot in Linwood Cemetery in Weston. Donations in Phil's name can be made to the Glaucoma Research Foundation, www.glaucoma.org or to Rotary Foundation, www.rotary.org/en/donate. For condolences and directions please visit johncbryantfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2019