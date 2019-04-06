Boston Globe Obituaries
|
PHILIPPE J. BARIL

PHILIPPE J. BARIL Obituary
BARIL, Philippe J. Age 97, of Medway and formerly of Bellingham, Quincy and Lawrence, April 5, 2019. Late WWII & Korean War Navy veteran. Beloved husband of Rose H. (Verlicco) Baril who died in 2007. Father of Daniel Baril and his wife Helen of Canton and Judith McGovern and her husband Michael of Blackstone. Also survived by eight grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Brother of the

late Lillian Verlicco and Horace Baril. Funeral from the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St., MEDWAY, on Wednesday, April 10, at 9:15 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, 151 Village St., Medway, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Milford. Calling Hours Tuesday, 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy to , State House, Room 546, Boston, MA 02133. Ginley Crowley Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2019
