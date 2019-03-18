Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Resources
More Obituaries for PHILOMENA LARKIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHILOMENA M. "PHYLLIS" LARKIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PHILOMENA M. "PHYLLIS" LARKIN Obituary
LARKIN, Philomena M. "Phyllis" Of Jamaica Plain, formerly of Co. Roscommon, Ireland, March 18, 2019. Loving sister of Margaret, John and Leo Larkin all of Ireland and the late Anne and Mary Larkin. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home 2055 Centre St. WEST ROXBURY, Friday, March 22nd at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting hours Thursday 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Download Now