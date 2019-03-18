|
LARKIN, Philomena M. "Phyllis" Of Jamaica Plain, formerly of Co. Roscommon, Ireland, March 18, 2019. Loving sister of Margaret, John and Leo Larkin all of Ireland and the late Anne and Mary Larkin. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home 2055 Centre St. WEST ROXBURY, Friday, March 22nd at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting hours Thursday 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 19, 2019