Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke & Blackington Funeral Home
1479 Washington St
West Newton, MA 02465
(617) 527-0986
Resources
More Obituaries for PHYLLIS BOYD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHYLLIS ANN BOYD

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PHYLLIS ANN BOYD Obituary
BOYD, Phyllis Ann Of Largo, FL, formerly of Newton, MA, passed away March 7, 2019, at the age of 73, after a long battle with cancer with her family by her side. Loving mother of Kenneth Boyd and his wife Laura of San Francisco, CA. Grandmother of Frank and Connor Boyd. Daughter of the late Arthur and Phyllis Boyd, she was the dear sister of Robert Boyd and his wife Eileen of Newton, MA, Deborah Grace of Dedham, MA, Kevin Boyd and his wife Denise of Groton, MA, Karen Boyd of Martha's Vineyard, MA, Ethel Dilorenzo and her husband Mike of Waltham, MA, Arthur Boyd and his wife Doreen of Bedford, MA. She was the "favorite aunt" to many nieces and nephews.

Her hobbies included cooking new recipes, reading books, researching her ancestry, knitting, making jewelry and many other crafts. She loved being with her dogs Willie and Sammy. What she loved most of all was sharing laughs with friends and family. She was a joy to be around and will be missed by many.

Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to MSPCA Angell at www.MSPCA.org

Burke & Blackington

BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now