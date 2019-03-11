BOYD, Phyllis Ann Of Largo, FL, formerly of Newton, MA, passed away March 7, 2019, at the age of 73, after a long battle with cancer with her family by her side. Loving mother of Kenneth Boyd and his wife Laura of San Francisco, CA. Grandmother of Frank and Connor Boyd. Daughter of the late Arthur and Phyllis Boyd, she was the dear sister of Robert Boyd and his wife Eileen of Newton, MA, Deborah Grace of Dedham, MA, Kevin Boyd and his wife Denise of Groton, MA, Karen Boyd of Martha's Vineyard, MA, Ethel Dilorenzo and her husband Mike of Waltham, MA, Arthur Boyd and his wife Doreen of Bedford, MA. She was the "favorite aunt" to many nieces and nephews.



Her hobbies included cooking new recipes, reading books, researching her ancestry, knitting, making jewelry and many other crafts. She loved being with her dogs Willie and Sammy. What she loved most of all was sharing laughs with friends and family. She was a joy to be around and will be missed by many.



Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to MSPCA Angell at www.MSPCA.org



Burke & Blackington



