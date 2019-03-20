|
|
BROWN, Phyllis Broude Of Columbia, Maryland, peacefully passed away on March 16, 2019. Phyllis was predeceased by her husband of many years, Roy Howard Brown. She is survived by a son, Bernard Lewis Brown, his wife, Jill Lapides, a daughter, Jane Brown Sofair, her husband, Jon Warren Green, and five grandchildren, Alexander, Zachary, Madeleine, Danielle, and Victoria. Friends and family are invited to Celebrate the Beloved Life of Phyllis on Sunday, March 31st, 3 pm at The Vantage House, Columbia, Maryland. Memorial donations may be directed to Teach for America,
www.teachforamerica.org/donate or Community Action Council-One Month's Rent, www.cac-hc.org/get-involved/donate-2/
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019