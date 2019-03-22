|
BURKE, Phyllis J. (Daigle) Of Saugus, formerly of Lynnfield & Lynn, March 3. Wife of the late Albert V. Burke, Jr. Sister of the late William, Richard, Donald, Doris, Irene. Loving aunt of Susan Sprague McCutcheon & her husband Henry, Richard Sprague, Robert Sprague & his wife Paula; Ken Beaton & his wife Lin Nary, Douglas Beaton, Judith Beaton Shamlian & her husband Andy, Cynthia Beaton Ramsay; Diane Daigle Etchie & her husband Gene and David Daigle & his wife Sandi. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. at Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall, 6 Kingdom Way, Saugus. For obituary & condolences BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2019