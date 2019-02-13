|
FINK, Phyllis L. (Pearlman) Age 85, of Revere, formerly of Delray Beach, FL, Elmwood Park, NJ & Chelsea, Feb. 11th. Beloved wife of the late Carl Fink. Devoted mother of Randi Ellen (Portnoy) Zeff & the late Robert Zeff & Robyn Iorio & her husband Phillip, Randi & Robyn's sister Cara Portnoy of Winthrop & brother Eric Portnoy of North Andover & Susan Swartz who Phyllis referred to as her "other daughter." Loving daughter of the late Louis & Annie Pearlman. Sister of Bernyce Goodman. Loving grandmother of Jennifer Lebrun, Jamie Zeff, Cole & Stone Iorio & loving great-grandmother of Alexander Lund, Joseph, Henry & Nicolette Lebrun. Loving aunt of Jeffrey Goodman & the late Maxine Fine. Graveside Services at Agudas Shalom Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett, Friday at 1:00PM. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Torf Funeral Service, 151 Washington Ave., CHELSEA, MA 02150. Contributions in her memory may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For guestbook & directions www.torffuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 14, 2019