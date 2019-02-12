Boston Globe Obituaries
|
PHYLLIS ROBERTS GOING

GOING, Phyllis Roberts Of Effingham, NH, formerly of Revere, MA, passed away Feb. 9, 2019 ,in Effingham, NH. Loving wife of Warren J. Going, Effingham, NH; sister of Grace Fabiano; and aunt to nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sisters, Barbara Gaffney and Jean DeMarco. Burial services will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to the NH Humane Society or the Parkinson's Foundation. Lord Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, www.lordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2019
