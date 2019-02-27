Boston Globe Obituaries
Service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Interment
Following Services
776 Baker Street
West Roxbury, MA
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
RACHEL S. (FEIN) DAVIDSON

RACHEL S. (FEIN) DAVIDSON Obituary
DAVIDSON, Rachel S. (Fein) Of Bedford, NH, formerly of Brookline at age 58 on Monday, February 25, 2019. Services at the Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard Street. BROOKLINE, on Thursday, February 28, at 11:30am. Interment at Share Tefila Cemetery, 776 Baker Street, West Roxbury. Following the Interment, Memorial Observance at Jessie & Rob's home through 7:00pm, Friday 1-5pm, and continuing in NH, on Saturday, after Shabbat 7-9pm, and Sunday 2-5pm, and 7-9pm. Please omit flowers. Remembrances, if desired, may be made to Lung Cancer Alliance in honor of Rachel Fein Davidson to support political advocacy efforts or Temple Beth Abraham, Nashua, NH for the Rachel Fein Davidson Hanukkah Fund. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 28, 2019
