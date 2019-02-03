MUIR, Ralph Douglas Sr. Age 68, of Myakka City, FL formerly of Wilmington, MA, passed suddenly on January 25, 2019 at his home. He was the cherished husband of Helen S. (Dalrymple) Muir, with whom he shared 47 years of marriage. Born in Lynn on August 6, 1950, he was the son of the late Dorothy H. (LeFave, Muir) Noury, and survived by John R. Muir Sr. Ralph was a graduate of Wilmington High School and then joined the United States Navy, and did two tours in Vietnam. After serving in the Navy for four years, he joined the United States Naval Construction Battalions (Seabees) and served in the Seabees for two years. He used his culinary skills acquired in the Navy to work as a chef for 15 years, and later worked as a Food Service Administrator at Charles River Hospital and Wingate at Reading, until he retired at age 62. After retirement, he spent the fall and winters on his brother Tom's ranch in Myakka City, FL working, fishing, and hunting. He loved his children and grandchildren dearly and spent the spring and summers visiting them in Massachusetts. He was a Boston sports fan and enjoyed watching games with his children. Ralph was a kind, compassionate, loving man with a sarcastic sense of humor. He had an immense impact on everyone he met and will be missed deeply by all. In addition to his wife Helen, Ralph is survived by his father, John R. Muir, Sr. of Paisley, FL, a sister, Dorothy H. (Muir) Pierce of Spring Hill, FL, a brother, Thomas A. Muir Sr. of Myakka City, FL, two children, Serina A. (Muir) Paige of Tewksbury and Ralph D. Muir, Jr. of Nashua, NH, four grandchildren, Hailey, Lucas, Devin, and Britney, and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late John R. Muir, Jr. Ralph's wishes were to be buried together with his wife in the Bay Pines National Cemetery in St. Petersburg, FL. In lieu of Funeral Services, and to honor his memory, we ask that all who wish to participate make a donation to any reputable Veteran's charity or the . Ralph's Facebook page will remain open and all are welcome to post memories and final words to him there.



