A J Spears Funeral Home
124 Western Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
(617) 876-4047
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Church of God Christ the King, Inc.
367 Dudley St.
Roxbury, MA
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
Church of God Christ the King, Inc.
367 Dudley St.
Interment
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Cemetery
500 Canterbury St.
Roslindale, MA
ALICEA, Ramon Sr. Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Judith (Gonzalez) Alicea. Devoted father of Ramon, Jr., Adelaida, Nancy, Jazmin, Marilyn, Pedro, Idalys, and his recently departed daughter, Nelly. He also leaves two stepdaughters, Marisela and Madeline. Ramon was the second oldest of nine children. Beloved grandfather of 17 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. He also leaves a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Services Sun., March 3, at 4 p.m. Visitation 2-4 p.m., at Church of God Christ the King, Inc., 367 Dudley St., Roxbury, MA. Interment Mon., March 4, at 11 a.m., at St. Michael Cemetery, 500 Canterbury St., Roslindale, MA. A.J. Spears Funeral Home

Cambridge 617-876-4047
