ALICEA, Ramon Sr. Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Judith (Gonzalez) Alicea. Devoted father of Ramon, Jr., Adelaida, Nancy, Jazmin, Marilyn, Pedro, Idalys, and his recently departed daughter, Nelly. He also leaves two stepdaughters, Marisela and Madeline. Ramon was the second oldest of nine children. Beloved grandfather of 17 grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. He also leaves a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral Services Sun., March 3, at 4 p.m. Visitation 2-4 p.m., at Church of God Christ the King, Inc., 367 Dudley St., Roxbury, MA. Interment Mon., March 4, at 11 a.m., at St. Michael Cemetery, 500 Canterbury St., Roslindale, MA. A.J. Spears Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2019