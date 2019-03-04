IVASKA, Raymond Daniel Age 87, of Nashua, died peacefully at his home on February 27, 2019 with his family at his side. He was born in Boston, MA on July 14, 1931, a son of the late Aleksandras and Ona (Pivoriunas) Ivaska. Raymond was the loving husband of Dalia (Skudzinskas) Ivaska for 64 years. As a graduate of Boston College and Boston College Law School, he worked as a Trial attorney with Travelers' Insurance in their Worker's Compensation division. He was a United States Army Veteran, as well as a member of the US Army Navy Club. He will always be remembered for his love of playing chess, making home movies, watching classic old movies, and his adventurous trips while boating. Music was a big part of his life, he played the accordion to accompany Lithuanian folk dancing, enjoyed going to classical music concerts, and loved dancing. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Vytautas Ivaska, Algimantas Ivaska and Gediminas Ivaska. Besides his beloved wife, Dalia, he is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Nijole and Gytis Andrulis, granddaughter, Daiva Andrulis; his son, Darius Ivaska; his son, Ramunas and daughter-in-law, Helen, grandchildren, Sigita, Ingrida, Brigita, Vytas, Mintas Ivaska; his daughter, Dalia and son-in-law, Michael, grandchildren, Gintas, Darius, Lukas, and Audra Paradie. Visiting Hours were held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM, at the Davis Funeral Home, One Lock St., NASHUA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. John Neumann Catholic Community, 708 Milford Rd., Merrimack, NH 03054. Interment prayers and burial will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery, 95 Forest Hills Ave., Jamaica Plains, MA. The Davis Funeral Home, 1 Lock St., is in charge of arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.davisfuneralhomenh.com (603) 883-3401 "One Memory Lights Another"



View the online memorial for Raymond Daniel IVASKA Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary