CHARLESTON, Raymond Francis Of Hopkinton, passed away suddenly at the age of 67, while walking the family dog, Zeus, on March 30th. Born in Brockton, he was the son of the late Raymond M. and Alice E. Charleston.



Ray is survived by his wife of 39 years, Colleen Doyle Charleston, their four children Mike, Tim (Michaela), Alicia Pollaci (Victor) and Ben, along with two grandchildren, Amelia and Imogene. His memory is lovingly cherished by his siblings Nancy Crawford (Jack), Jane Force (Jim), Patty Sullivan (Paul), Anne Rasmussun (Bud), and Kevin (Nancy), his in-laws E. Aubrey and Joan Doyle, and brothers and sisters-in-law Lisa Carloni (Ray), Aubrey Doyle (Julie), Julie Rice (Paul), Sean Doyle (deceased), Tim Doyle (Sonya), and Brendan Doyle (Deena). He will be sadly missed by many dear nieces, nephews, and cousins.



After graduating from Providence College in 1976, Ray met his wife, Colleen, during the early part of a 38-year career at Liberty Mutual Insurance. He enjoyed a short retirement before returning to work as a Vice President at Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance. In this capacity, Ray helped to build and manage the newly-established U.S. Commercial Property Claims team - a group now regarded as best in class by underwriters, brokers, and clients throughout the industry. He had planned to retire once again in June of this year.



Ray loved playing golf with family and friends, coaching Ben's hockey team, walking in the Warren Woods with Zeus, traveling with Colleen, and treasured family road trips. He supported many charitable organizations, including Cardinal Spellman H.S., the Francis Oumet Scholarship Foundation, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, and FORWARD. Ray was the chef of the yearly Charleston Family Thanksgiving, and led the annual Doyle Family Golf Outing.



Ray's family remembers him as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was an accomplished and animated storyteller, who often entertained those close to him with his ability to turn everyday events into capturing tales. His kindness, character, wit, and charm will never be forgotten.



Visiting Hours will be held from 3:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday, April 4th, at the Callanan Cronin Funeral Home, 34 Church St., HOPKINTON. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30am on Friday, April 5th, at St. John the Evangelist Parish, 20 Church St., Hopkinton.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in his memory to FORWARD at www.go-forward.org or to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 20 Church St., Hopkinton. Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary