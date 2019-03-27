DUPUIS, Raymond J. Of Peabody, formerly of Watertown, March 26. Beloved husband of the late Jessie M. "Babs" (Cafasso). Dear and devoted father of Donna A. Grande and her husband, Andrea of Waltham and the late Raymond Nicholas Dupuis. Brother of Rita Dan of CA and the late Arthur, Maurice, Wilfred, Robert and George Dupuis and stepbrother of the late Joseph Tavares. Loving grandfather of Giuliano Grande of Waltham and Gabriella Kiefer and her husband, Kenneth of Salem, NH, and great-grandfather of William C. Cole and Nicolas D. Kiefer. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Raymond's Funeral from the Short, Williamson & Diamond Funeral Home, 52 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, Friday, March 29, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church 857 Trapelo Rd., Waltham, at 10 a.m. Interment with U.S. Air Force Military Honors at the Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Raymond's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be sincerely appreciated. swdfuneralhome.com Short, Williamson & Diamond Belmont 617.484.6900



