BONO, Raymond P. Of Everett, formerly of Boston's North End, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019. Beloved son of the late Vincenzo and Mary Bono. Loving husband of the late Dina (Eramo) Bono. Devoted father of Mary (Bono) and her husband Brian MacDonald of Winchester, Vincent Bono and his partner Cheryl Cervasio of Boston, Dorothy Bono and her partner John Lloyd of Everett. Cherished grandfather of Dante, Anne, and Alex. Dear bother of Vincent and his wife Dolores Bono of Quincy, Angelina and her late husband Mariano Bono of Burlington, Jeana and her late husband Aldo Eramo of Boston, and Joseph Alexander of Boston. Predeceased by his brothers Michael Bono and Ralph Bono. Also survived by Frank Coscarelli of Chelsea. He will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, cousins, and many relatives and friends. Proud member of the Madonna del Soccorso Society of Boston. We are most grateful to the staff of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Care Dimensions Hospice. The family will receive visitors on Monday from 4-8pm in the Waterman-Langone Funeral Home, 580 Commercial St., BOSTON. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10am in Sacred Heart Church, 12 North Square, Boston. To join procession to church, be at funeral home by 9am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Raymond's memory may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2019