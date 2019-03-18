|
DOHERTY, Richard A. "Ditso" 85 years of age. Of Charlestown, March 16, 2019. Beloved husband of 57 years to Mary J. (O'Donnell) Doherty. Devoted father of Richard G. Doherty & Coleen Dennett, Michael Doherty (Deputy Chief, BFD) & wife Jo Ann, Maryellen Cotter & husband John (Deputy Chief, CFD) & John Doherty & wife Theresa. Loving Papa to Kellianne, Michael Jr., Jillian, Timmy, Colin, Sharon, John Jr., Ronan, Patrick, Fiona, John & Isla. Beloved brother of Loretta Durkin, Annmarie Richardson, Norman Doherty & the late Joseph, Jackie & Teddy Doherty. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Richie's Funeral on Friday at 9 AM. from The Carr Funeral Home 220 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Francis De Sales Church at 10 AM. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting hours Thursday 4 - 8 PM. in the funeral home. Late U.S. Navy Vet. of Korean Conflict. Retired member of I.L.A. Local # 799 & member of The Halligan Club. In lieu of flowers kindly make a memorial donation in Richie's name to The Charlestown Boys & Girls Club, 15 Green St. Charlestown, MA 02129. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 19, 2019