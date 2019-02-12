|
MANK, Richard A. Of Milford, passed peacefully on February 8th, surrounded by his loving family at the age of 84. Beloved husband of the late Barbara (Bobrycki). Devoted father of Richard P. and his wife Tracey of Texas, Maryann Winsor and her husband Andrew of Bellingham, Jeffrey and his husband Chad of Attleborough, and Paul and his wife Christina of Dudley. Cherished brother of the late Ralph G. Mank Jr. and his surviving wife Ruth of Tewksbury. Loving "Dziadzi" of Courtney, Chelsey, Christopher, Mackenzie, Elijah, and Myles. All Services will be private at family's request. Richard was a late Navy Veteran. Please, all donations can be made to . For online guestbook, please visit
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2019