FISHER, Richard Alan Age 72, of Wayland, died on March 13, 2019, in the company of his wife and two sons following a dignified and challenging struggle with Myelofibrosis for several years. He was born in Washington, D.C., the son of the late Emory George Fisher and Alverta (Rice) Fisher. Rick is survived by his devoted wife of 35 years Janet (Martin) Fisher of Wayland. Father of Simon O. Fisher of St. Johnsbury, VT and Tyler C. Fisher of Brooklyn, NY. Brother of the late George E. Fisher. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. His family kindly suggests that a donation of blood or platelets be considered in Rick's memory or a donation to the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (www.whoi.edu) would be welcomed. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of WAYLAND. For condolences, please visit johncbryantfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2019