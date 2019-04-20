GREENE, Richard B. Age 87, of Harvard died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Apple Valley Center, Ayer.



His wife, Joan M. (Ford) Greene, died in March 2009.



Mr. Greene was born in Cambridge, July 13, 1931, a son of Harold and Evelyn (Senter) Greene and resided in Harvard for over fifty years. During the Korean Conflict Mr. Greene served his country in the United States Navy.



For over thirty years he worked as a commercial artist at Humphrey Browning & McDougal in Boston.



An avid hockey player, Mr. Greene played in leagues three nights a week well into his 80's. He was a member of the Old Timers at the Wallace Civic Center as well as the Rusty Skates Tournament team.



He leaves three daughters, Sheila J. Greene-Day and her husband, David, of Fitchburg, Cheryl A. Price of Lunenburg, Carol Anne Wegener of Florida; a brother, Harold Greene Jr., of Arlington and seven grandchildren.



In 2009 he was predeceased by his son, Brian R. Greene of Fitchburg and his daughter, Donna M. Greene-Swann of Leominster.



Mr. Greene's family will receive friends and family at a Visitation from 4-7 PM Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., (Rte 2A) AYER.



Mr. Greene's family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Doctors and staff at Nashoba Valley Medical Center and Apple Valley Center for the wonderful care afforded to Mr. Greene in his stay there.



