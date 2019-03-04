HARRIS, Richard B. Enjoyed long conversations with friends and family about the ironies, humor, irrationality, and occasional logic of human behavior. Each discussion was always light, unfocused, and unfinished to be continued at another time. He also focused his considerable athletic skills, onto the suitability of his golf swing in the face of spinal stenosis. As a golf addict, he spent countless hours on the practice range hoping for magic. His game was good enough to always come back for more. He had quite a local reputation for grilling London broil, making birthday cakes with frosting and making meals in a slow cooker. He died of cancer at age 77, after a short illness at his home in Bonita Springs, Florida. His longtime partner, Bonnie J. Keene, and former business associate and friend, Howard J. Kelley, were at his bedside. Mr. Harris was the son of Sidney and Ida Harris who moved to Worcester, MA, when he was in the second grade. Growing up in the Worcester school system and thereafter at the University of Vermont, he developed many lifelong friendships. He was the co-founder of the Westborough Tennis Club and thereafter published real estate booklets. He lived with Bonnie in Westborough, MA for a time and then split his time between Pine Hills in Plymouth, MA and Bonita Springs, FL. He leaves his children, Andrew Harris, Jay Harris, and Cathy and Donald Miller. He also, leaves Bonnie's children, Susan and husband Joseph Pusjarich, Jill and her husband Joseph Whiteneck, and David and his wife Terry Keene, and 8 very special grandchildren. He also leaves behind his brother, Donald Harris, and was part of the larger Whitman family, originally from Worcester, with multiple generations now living throughout the country. Memorial Service at the Wilson Chapel, 234 Herrick Rd., Newton, MA on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:30 am. Visits with the family will be informal and donations in Mr. Harris' memory may be made to the organization of your choice. Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary