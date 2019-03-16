Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD CRONIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD C. CRONIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RICHARD C. CRONIN Obituary
CRONIN, Richard C. Died at House in Lincoln, MA on March 9, 2019. He was 67 years of age. Beloved husband of Phyllis R. (Cohen) Cronin. Loving brother of Joseph & Phyllis Cronin of CA and Francis & Patricia Cronin of Tewksbury. Cherished brother-in-law of Charles & Nancy Horton of Malden. Caring uncle of Courtney Dold & Stefan, Jessica Cronin, Ryan & Jennifer Cronin, Kristin & Jesse LaFlamme, Ashley & Jonathan Mercurio, Kimberly & Barett Clough and Bryan & Alison Horton. Proud great-uncle of Matthew & Emily Cronin and Lyla Horton. A Memorial Service will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE at a day and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Richard's name to , Attn: Lincoln House, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102 Danvers, MA S-01923. To send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now