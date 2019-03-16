|
|
CRONIN, Richard C. Died at House in Lincoln, MA on March 9, 2019. He was 67 years of age. Beloved husband of Phyllis R. (Cohen) Cronin. Loving brother of Joseph & Phyllis Cronin of CA and Francis & Patricia Cronin of Tewksbury. Cherished brother-in-law of Charles & Nancy Horton of Malden. Caring uncle of Courtney Dold & Stefan, Jessica Cronin, Ryan & Jennifer Cronin, Kristin & Jesse LaFlamme, Ashley & Jonathan Mercurio, Kimberly & Barett Clough and Bryan & Alison Horton. Proud great-uncle of Matthew & Emily Cronin and Lyla Horton. A Memorial Service will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE at a day and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Richard's name to , Attn: Lincoln House, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102 Danvers, MA S-01923. To send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2019