FANNING, Richard C. Of Arlington, April 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary H. (O'Brien) Fanning. Devoted father of Paul Fanning and his wife Katherine of NH, Carol Mayo and her husband Jay, of Shrewsbury, Robert Fanning, and his husband John Murphy, of Framingham. Loving grandfather of Lindsay Silvia, her husband Brad and Heather Fanning. Brother of Robert Fanning of Falmouth and the late Philip and Paul Fanning. Richard was a longtime Arlington Town Meeting member and former Vice Chair of the Finance Committee. Funeral from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, Tuesday, April 23rd at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Camillus Church, 1185 Concord Turnpike, Arlington, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday 4 – 7 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Arlington. Late US Coast Guard veteran of WWII. For directions, or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2019
