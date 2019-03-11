BOULTON, Richard Charles "Dick" Age 89, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at home on March 10th, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Patricia A. (Mullaney) Boulton, loving father of Michael W. Boulton & his long-time companion Chuck Clark of Merrimack, NH, Maria T. DeMont & her husband Frank of Hanson and Elizabeth A. Duncan & her husband David of Merrimack, NH, cherished Grampa of Jessica and Gerard DeMont, son of the late Charles J. and Helen M. (O'Malley) Boulton, dear brother of the late Ann Chase and Jane Leahy. Richard is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends will gather on Friday, March 15th, at 9:00 a.m. at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rt 62), WILMINGTON, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, at 10:00 a.m. Interment with Military Honors to follow in Wildwood Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be held on Thursday, March 14th, from 4-8 p.m. Memorial donations in Richard's name can be made to the Wilmington Senior Center, 15 School St., Wilmington, MA 01887. Richard proudly served in the US Army. Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary