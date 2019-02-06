Home
Services
Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
(508) 366-4458
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
The Congregational Church of Westborough
57 West Main St.
Westborough, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RICHARD BIRCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RICHARD D. BIRCH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RICHARD D. BIRCH Obituary
BIRCH, Richard D. Age 83 years, of Westborough, formerly of Medfield, on February 5, 2019. Husband of Linda C. (Junkins) Birch. Father of Edward W. Birch and his significant other, Tammy Fiorentino, of Wareham and Andrea J. White and her husband, Michael, of Bellingham; brother of Howard W. Birch and his wife, Audrey, of Berlin and Winifred A. Hesemeyer and her husband, Alfred, of West Boylston. Also survived by six grandchildren, Julie, Jennifer, Justin and his wife Lindsey, Melissa, Steven, and Alex, and one great-grandchild, Owen. Funeral service Saturday, Feb. 9, at 10:00 A.M. in The Congregational Church of Westborough, 57 West Main St., Westborough. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Calling Hours Friday, Feb. 8, from 4 to 7 P.M. at the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., WESTBOROUGH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Westborough Senior Center, 4 Rogers Rd., Westborough, MA 01581 or to the Westborough Food Pantry, P.O. Box 502, Westborough, MA 01581. www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
Download Now