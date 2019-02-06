|
BIRCH, Richard D. Age 83 years, of Westborough, formerly of Medfield, on February 5, 2019. Husband of Linda C. (Junkins) Birch. Father of Edward W. Birch and his significant other, Tammy Fiorentino, of Wareham and Andrea J. White and her husband, Michael, of Bellingham; brother of Howard W. Birch and his wife, Audrey, of Berlin and Winifred A. Hesemeyer and her husband, Alfred, of West Boylston. Also survived by six grandchildren, Julie, Jennifer, Justin and his wife Lindsey, Melissa, Steven, and Alex, and one great-grandchild, Owen. Funeral service Saturday, Feb. 9, at 10:00 A.M. in The Congregational Church of Westborough, 57 West Main St., Westborough. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Calling Hours Friday, Feb. 8, from 4 to 7 P.M. at the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., WESTBOROUGH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Westborough Senior Center, 4 Rogers Rd., Westborough, MA 01581 or to the Westborough Food Pantry, P.O. Box 502, Westborough, MA 01581. www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2019