ZAIGER, Richard D. Of Wellesley, on February 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Joanne (Hecht) Zaiger. Devoted father of Adam Zaiger, and his wife Syndi. Dear grandfather of Ellie, Alana and Liv. Dear brother of Ronald Zaiger, and his wife Joan, and Robert Zaiger, and his wife Fredda. Devoted brother-in-law of Alexis Hecht, and her late husband Alan. Dear uncle of Grant and Jeff Hecht, Jeffrey Zaiger, Kira Pearlman, Leah Schwartz and Aimee Sprung. Richard was a skilled and tenacious litigator and then arbitrator who dedicated his professional life to achieving fair and equitable resolutions to workplace disputes of every type and nature. Services at Temple Beth Elohim,10 Bethel Rd., Wellesley, on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at 10:00am. Following interment at Lindwood Memorial Park, Randolph, Memorial Observance will be at his residence until 8:00 pm, and will continue Thursday 2-4 & 7-9pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances to Temple Beth Elohim.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2019