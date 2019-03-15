CALIRI, Dr. Richard E. Of Medford, peacefully on February 13, 2019, at the age of 90. Beloved husband of 61 years to Claudette J. (Gagnon). Loving father of Richard Caliri, Jr. of Arlington and Lisa Caliri of Medford. Dear brother of Cherre Dainty and her husband Jack of Murphy, NC, and the late Arthur F. Caliri. Brother-in-law of Eleanor Caliri of FL. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Richard was a sports cartoonist. He translated a book from Italian to English about the Italian operatic tenor Francesco Tomagno. He was an avid reader, he loved biographies, history, and sports. He was a big fan of sports, and in particular he loved baseball. He played for the Navy in Newport, RI. Longtime member of the Massachusetts Dental Society. Graduate of Malden High School, Tufts University, where he received his BS in three years, and Graduate of Western Reserve where he earned his DDS. Member of the Delta Sigma Delta Fraternity. He loved music, especially Opera. He was a dentist for over 44 years. Late WWII Navy Veteran. A Funeral Mass will be held from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., (Rt.60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church) ARLINGTON on Tuesday at 11am, followed by his Funeral Mass at St. Agnes Church at 12pm. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday from 4-7pm. Burial in Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Richards's family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Mount Auburn Hospital for the wonderful care they provided him. For directions or to send a condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary