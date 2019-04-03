Boston Globe Obituaries
|
RICHARD F. "RICH" CLARK

RICHARD F. "RICH" CLARK Obituary
CLARK, Richard F. "Rich" Age 75, ret. Maynard Police Sgt. & former MA National Guard member, died peacefully at home, in Maynard, MA, April 1, 2019. Son of the late Cyril F. & Julia Carlson Clark. Survived by his beloved wife of 51 years Mary B. Sweeney Clark; their children: Richard Clark & wife Kathy of Marion, Cyril Clark & wife Maria of Maynard, Dan Clark & wife Sarah of Stow, & Katie Blanchette & husband Marc of Downingtown, PA; sister Roberta Tibbetts & husband Arner of Falmouth; 12 grandchildren: Kaitlyn Clark, Mike Halloran, Kelly Clark, Kelsey & Colleen Halloran, Sofia, Cyril, Zachary, Haley & Zander Clark, Julia & Emma Blanchette; & numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members & dear friends. Visiting Fri., April 5, from 4-7pm at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave. (Rt. 111), ACTON. Funeral Mass Sat., April 6, at 10am, in St. Bridget's Church, 1 Percival St., Maynard. Burial in Glenwood Cemetery, 254 Great Rd. (Rt. 117 entrance), Maynard. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 4, 2019
