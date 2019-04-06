BRACE, Richard G. "Dick" Of Concord, formerly of Dover, MA, died peacefully on March 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jane Gordon Brace, son, Richard, Jr. "Rick" and wife Marlayne Corson Brace of Dover, daughter, Lindsey Brace Martinez and husband Peter of Dedham, MA, and four grandchildren: Katrina and Nathan Brace, McQuillen and Rhodes Martinez and a brother, Robert D. Brace of Westwood, MA. Dick was predeceased by his sister, Dr. Ann Brace Barnes, and his brother, Lloyd "Laddie" D. Brace, Jr. Mr. Brace was born in 1932 in Boston, the son of Lloyd DeWitt Brace and Helen Rhodes. He attended Dover public schools, the Fessenden School, Phillips Academy Andover and Dartmouth College, Class of 1954. After graduation, Dick spent two years in the US Army Ordnance Corps, primarily in France, being honorably discharged as 1st Lieutenant. Dick attended Suffolk University Law School while working for New England Telephone, receiving his law degree in 1961. Dick joined Sherburne, Powers & Needham prior to practicing contract law with New England Mutual Life and later Sun Life Insurance companies. Dick was a man of strong ethics and lack of pretense who was loyal to friends and devoted to family. He enjoyed a wicked sense of humor. His religion was Nature...just enjoying the outdoors. Most of his summers were spent in Northport, Maine. He loved fly fishing on the Miramichi River in Canada, canoeing adventures with friends as far away as Iceland, hunting with special buddies in the Dartmouth Grant, and shooting waterfowl in New England marshes. He also loved to stack wood and putter around the yard. Services will be held at the Dover Church in Dover, MA, at 1 pm, Saturday, May 4, followed by a reception in Kraft Hall. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Friends of the Dartmouth Outing Club or the Miramichi Salmon Association. Dick will be sorely missed by his friends and family. For obituary and guestbook please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com



