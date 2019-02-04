LEWIS, Richard George Age 67, of Uxbridge, died on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Natick on December 13, 1951, the son of the late Robert George Lewis and Ruth Virginia (Myatt) Lewis. Richard is survived by his former wife and friend Laurel (Van Stone) Chandler of Coral Gables, FL, and many friends in the area. Richard had resided in Uxbridge for the past 20 years, and previously resided in Framingham. He spent his formative years in Wayland, and was a graduate of Wayland High School with the Class of 1970. He retired after many years of association as a Facilities Supervisor for Staples, Inc. Richard was an avid film and movie historian. He was outgoing and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed lasting relationships with many of his classmates and friends from his youth and new friends he met along the way. He will be missed by all who knew him. There will be no Funeral Home Visitations. Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Lewis family lot in Lakeview Cemetery, 80 Commonwealth Rd (Rte. 30), Wayland. Please go directly to the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Richard memory may be sent to the Uxbridge Senior Center, 36 South Main Street, Uxbridge, MA 01569. For condolences and



