CIAVARRO, Richard J. Of Beverly, formerly of Lunenburg, passed away on Sunday, March 3rd, 2019. Loving partner of Jeff Rollins of Beverly, and devoted father of Steven and Michael Ciavarro, both of Westford. Dear brother of James and his wife Dianne of FL, Domenic of NH, and the late Susan DeBella. Also survived by his niece, Angela DeBella of Lunenburg, and nephew Christopher DeBella of New Orleans. Predeceased by his beloved parents Domenic and Angela (Anastasi) Ciavarro. Relatives and Friends invited to visit on Thursday, commencing at 10 am, in the DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, and to Funeral Services at 12 pm, in the the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow Mt. Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to: , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241, would be appreciated.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 6, 2019