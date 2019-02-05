Home
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Church
Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.
Revere, MA
View Map
CITINO, Richard J. Project Manager for the M.W.R.A. In Revere, unexpectedly, on Feb. 3rd, at 62 years. Devoted son of the late Vito Citino, Jr. & Doris A. (Wilson) Citino. Cherished brother of Dolores A. Walsh & her husband Charles, Laurel F. Costello & her husband Robert "Bob" C., & Kevin J. Citino, all of Revere. Loving companion of Joellen Jordan & her daughter Bianca Villaci, both of Revere. Beloved uncle of Robert A. Boyle & his wife Patricia, Kristen M. Belcastro & her husband Joseph, Brenda R. Citino, Anthony R. Citino, all of Revere, & Nicole F. Citino of Everett. Also lovingly survived by several grandnieces & grandnephews, and his canine companion "Lexi". Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral on Saturday, Feb. 9th, from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE, at 11:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), Revere, at 12:00 p.m. (Noon). Interment will be Private. Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Friday, from 3-7 p.m. Parking available left of Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Past member of the Knights of Columbus Revere Council #179. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019
