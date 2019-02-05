CITINO, Richard J. Project Manager for the M.W.R.A. In Revere, unexpectedly, on Feb. 3rd, at 62 years. Devoted son of the late Vito Citino, Jr. & Doris A. (Wilson) Citino. Cherished brother of Dolores A. Walsh & her husband Charles, Laurel F. Costello & her husband Robert "Bob" C., & Kevin J. Citino, all of Revere. Loving companion of Joellen Jordan & her daughter Bianca Villaci, both of Revere. Beloved uncle of Robert A. Boyle & his wife Patricia, Kristen M. Belcastro & her husband Joseph, Brenda R. Citino, Anthony R. Citino, all of Revere, & Nicole F. Citino of Everett. Also lovingly survived by several grandnieces & grandnephews, and his canine companion "Lexi". Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral on Saturday, Feb. 9th, from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE, at 11:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), Revere, at 12:00 p.m. (Noon). Interment will be Private. Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Friday, from 3-7 p.m. Parking available left of Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Past member of the Knights of Columbus Revere Council #179. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary