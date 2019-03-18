|
DUNN, Richard J. Age 73 of Walpole, formerly of West Roxbury, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Son of the late Gordon Dunn, Sr. and Rita (Carlin) Dunn. Loving brother of Gordon Dunn and Mary King. Dear brother-in-law of Kathleen Dunn and Paul King. Devoted uncle of Matthew Dunn, Mary K. Engel, Patrick Dunn, Susan Simmons, and Andrew King. Also survived by grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, and many, many friends. A loyal alumnus of Catholic Memorial School and Boston College. An Army Veteran and former teacher and guidance counselor in the Norwood Public Schools. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home 2055 Centre St. WEST ROXBURY, Saturday, March 23rd. at 9am. followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting hours Friday 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery. Remembrances may be made in Richard's name to Catholic Memorial School, 235 Baker St. West Roxbury, MA 02132. For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 20, 2019