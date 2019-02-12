|
PERRY, Richard J. Of Revere, on February 11. Beloved husband of 54 years to Mary Ellen (Wordell) Perry of Revere. Devoted father of Steve M. Perry of Revere and John J. Perry and his wife Rebecca of Beverly. Cherished grandfather of Jack, Andrew and Emma Perry. Dear brother of Linda Armstrong of Pelham, NH. Visiting Hours: Will be held at the Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA, on Friday, February 15, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite Funeral Home. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Immaculate Conception Church, 133 Beach St., Revere, on Saturday, February 16 at 10:30 A.M. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to CHA Foundation, 1493 Cambridge St., Cambridge MA 02139 Late US Army Korean Veteran. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Frank A. Welsh & Sons Chelsea, 617-889-2723
