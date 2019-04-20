Services Levine Chapels 470 Harvard Street Brookline , MA 02446 (617) 277-8300 Resources More Obituaries for RICHARD GOLD Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? RICHARD L. GOLD

Obituary Condolences Flowers GOLD, Richard L. Successful Entrepreneur, Trusted Advisor, Cherished Father and Grandfather Richard L. Gold on April 18, 2019, age 93, long time resident of Weston. Son of Walter and Katherine Gold and brother of William Gold, all deceased, all formerly of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Richard was born in Milwaukee. He attended Milwaukee Country Day School. At the age of 17, like many of his generation, he volunteered to join the army, where he served in Italy during World War II. He was first assigned to a special "rubber tank" division, which used sound effects to mislead enemy troops regarding Allied troop concentrations. He was later named a Feature Editor of Stars and Stripes newspaper. Stationed in Rome, among many other experiences, he was present for the reopening of La Scala opera house after the end of the war. He attained the rank of Second Lieutenant. After the war, he graduated from Yale University in February, 1949, and cum laude from Harvard Law School in 1952. He practiced law in New York City for 10 years, 7 of those as a partner. He continued to practice law throughout his life, and was a trusted advisor to clients ranging from individuals, to small entrepreneurs, to large multinational corporations. In 1963, not fully satisfied with the transactional nature of legal practice, he left New York and purchased Independent Nail Company, a maker of specialty nails located in Bridgewater, Massachusetts. This was the beginning of a long career as a successful entrepreneur. He sold Independent Nail in 1968 and, throughout the succeeding decades, owned and operated a wide range of enterprises, including a manufacturer of resistance electric welding equipment (a technology developed by the renowned Massachusetts inventor Elihu Thomson), as well as a produce packaging equipment and materials enterprise. In 1971, he purchased Acme Staple Company, a maker of specialty fasteners and fastening equipment located in Franklin, New Hampshire, which he owned until the time of his death. At his death, Mr. Gold was also the President of Lincoln Warehouse of Milwaukee, a warehousing and real estate operation started by Mr. Gold's family in the 1920's. In 1969, he married Phyllis nee Kraft, from whom he was divorced in 2015. In 1971, a fellow with a deep voice and a Southern accent answered an ad to rent a cottage located on Richard's property. It turned out to be Hall of Fame basketball player Dave Cowens (then an unknown rookie.) Dave lived in that cottage for 6 years, and through that association Richard became his attorney, as well as the attorney for other Celtics of that era. Throughout Dave's career, Richard attended each home game, and often traveled with the team. He assisted Dave with the formation of the Dave Cowens Basketball Camp, and the launch of The Sports Museum of New England. Richard served on the Board of Trustees of the Museum since inception, and served as an officer of the Museum from 2005 until his passing. He received the Sports Museum Award in 2012 for his long and meritorious service to the New England sports community. Other recipients of the Sports Museum Award have included Sean McDonough, Mike Lynch, Mike Eruzione and Micky Ward. Richard was a quintessential member of The Greatest Generation – active, optimistic, determined, never afraid to face a challenge and conquer it. His life was defined by hard work. He worked full time, six days a week, until the last month of his life. From the early 1960's onward, he traveled extensively throughout North America, Europe and East Asia, meeting with clients, customers and suppliers, with whom he often formed close personal relationships. He loved the Island of Lana'i, where he vacationed each year for 26 straight years. A long time member of Belmont Country Club, Richard also enjoyed frequent evenings out at various restaurants in Boston and the surrounding area. Humor was core value for Richard. Supremely avuncular, he used humor to connect with people from all walks of life, at which he excelled. He often asked questions others would not get away with (and got answers!) A favorite phrase was "I am a face-to-facer." He took every opportunity to meet directly with people, even in the current age of electronic communication. Richard has one child, Tom (also of Weston), who joined him in his businesses and law practice in 1988. In addition to Tom, Richard leaves Tom's wife Monica, and their four sons Ben, Andrew, Charlie and Robbie, as well as his brother William's children Walter Gold, Martha Mance, Jennie DunKley and Ann Adams. He also mourned the loss of his first wife Dorothy Lasker Gold in 1998, and the many Golden Retriever and Bichon Frise dogs he owned and loved over the years. Services at Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard Street, BROOKLINE on Tuesday, April 23 at 11:00am. Burial at Linwood Cemetery, Weston. Following burial, memorial observance at Richards's late residence until 4:00pm and 6-8:00pm and Wednesday 5-8:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Sports Museum of New England. Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2019