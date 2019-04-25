BURNETT, Richard Lee Age 77, of Mashpee, formerly of Boston, passed away, Sunday, March 10, 2019, peacefully at home with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Judith (Smith) Burnett, and son of the late Howard and Mary Burnett of Johnston, PA.



Richard was raised by his grandmother, Viola Johnson of Boston. He worked as a radiology technologist at Boston City Hospital for 40 years until his retirement. Following retirement, Richard worked for some time as a radiology technologist at Boston Medical Center and Brigham and Women's Hospital.



During his youth, he was a member of Holy Trinity's drum and bugle corps in Boston and played for Cherokee basketball team at St. Marks Church Youth Center in Roxbury, MA. He enjoyed handball and family. He was a loving husband, brother, and loyal friend, and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.



In addition to his loving wife, Judith, Richard is survived by his sister, Ida Marie Burnett of Johnston, PA, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Viola Irene Anthony of Johnstown, PA.



A Visitation will be held at the Chapman Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, 74 Algonquin Ave. (Rte 151), MASHPEE, on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10am to 11am. A Memorial Service will follow in the Chapman Cole and Gleason Funeral Home at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tradewinds Adult Day Health, 290 Route 130, Box 6, Sandwich, MA 02563. Burial will be private. For online guestbook and directions please visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary