GRISPI, Richard M. Age 53, of Plympton, passed away on February 6, 2019. Beloved husband to Coreen Grispi. Loving father to Nicole Skeffington, Jesse Skeffington, Joshua Grispi, and Joel Grispi. Son of late Edmund Grispi, and the late Sandra Slauenwhite and her husband Alfred. Brother to Deborah Cox, Edmund Grispi, Jr., and Renee Borges. Cherished grandfather to Jasmine, Caden, Savannah, Joshua, Jr., Gracie Mae, Hunter, Riley, and Austin.
Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, Febraury 11th, from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St. (Rt. 106), KINGSTON.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, Febraury 12th, at 11:00 AM at the Shepherd Funeral Home.
Graveside Services will follow at the Evergreen Cemetery in Kingston.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2019