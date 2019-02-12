|
ROBBINS, Richard M. Age 74, of Newbury, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 11, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara Robbins of Newbury, MA; his children, Scott B. Robbins of Stoughton, MA; Bradford W. and wife Erin Robbins of Maynard, MA; Leslie J. and husband Joseph P. Longo of Walpole, MA; grandchildren, Branndon, Brett, Samantha, Donald, Sophia and Nathan; brother Daniel E. and wife Denise Robbins of Bluffton, South Carolina; nephews Thomas and Jeff Phelan. Dick was predeceased by his sister Connie Phelan. Family and friends will gather to honor and remember Dick on Friday, February 15, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home, 42 Concord Street, MAYNARD. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bridget Parish, 1 Percival Street, Maynard. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery in Maynard. The Robbins family greatly appreciated the care Dick received in his final days at House in Lincoln Gifts in his memory may be made to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit: www.fowler-kennedy.com Fowler-Kennedy Funeral Home A Life Celebration Home Maynard, MA 978-897-7343
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2019