BUTTRICK, Capt. Richard Oliver "Dick" USCG (ret), was born on October 10, 1937, in Springfield, MA. He was the son of Carlton E. and Florence Middlebrook Buttrick, and passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the age of 81, with his family at his side. He is survived by his loving, care giving wife of 58 years, Edwina "Eddie", and sons Jeffrey E. and Pamela (Nygard) Buttrick of Sandwich, Richard C. and Kimberly (McCartney) Buttrick of Falmouth, CDR Scott A. Buttrick USCG (ret) of Silver Spring, MD, David J. and Kristen (Gove) Buttrick of Sandwich, and daughter Pamela D. and Todd Oliveira of Falmouth, and grandchildren: Courtney, Nicholas, Brittany, Alyssa, Nicole, Jenna, Kalyn, Lindsey, Hope, Lila, Julia and Karlee; and 7 great-grandchildren.



Dick graduated from Dedham High School in 1955, and attended New Preparatory School in Cambridge, MA, before attending The Coast Guard Academy and graduating in June 1960. He was known as "Butts" at "The Academy." His first two years after graduation were in Boston, MA as a Deck Watch Officer onboard the Coast Guard Cutter Castle Rock. He spent long days Conducting Ocean Station Patrols (Charlie) in the North Atlantic. LTJG Buttrick then spent 18 months in Pensacola, FL, and Corpus Christi, TX, where he earned his "Wings of Gold" after completing U. S. Navy Flight Training, became Coast Guard Aviator #988.



As a pilot, Dick became known as the Bear, and saw duty assignments at many Coast Guard Air Stations (Biloxi, MS, Annette, AK, San Diego, CA, Mobile, AL, Borinquen, Puerto Rico and Cape Cod), and CG Headquarters Washington, DC, and CG First District Boston, MA. The Bear held a variety of billets, with the pinnacle of his outstanding career being Commanding Officer of Air Station Cape Cod, and last pilot to fly and retire the Coast Guard HU-16 (7250) "Albatross" amphibious utility aircraft. He retired in 1990, after serving as the Chief of Staff of the First Coast Guard District and finally settled on Cape Cod after 34 years of distinguished service.



Some of Dick's memorable personal interests included, summer boating on Cape Cod with his family (from childhood to his last year on "Off Cape"), bowling, golf, baseball, basketball, tennis, all professional Boston sports teams, and spending time with his grandchildren. After Dick retired from the CG, he enjoyed his Coast Guard family and friends and very much enjoyed assisting families, especially military ones transitioning to the Cape Cod area as a real estate agent for 25 years.



Visitation will be Thursday, March 7th, from 4 to 7 PM, at Chapman Cole and Gleason, 74 Algonquin Ave. (Route 151), MASHPEE. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 8th, at 11 AM, at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 91 Main St., Falmouth. Burial will be at 12:45 PM, at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, immediately following.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Captain Richard O. Buttrick Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Cape Cod Five Cent Savings Bank, 668 Main St., Falmouth, MA 02540. For online guestbook, obituary and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com Chapman, Cole & Gleason F.H.



