ADDISS, Richard R. Jr. Of Bedford, died April 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Doris (Bolander) Addiss. Survived by his son, Robert R. Addiss and his wife Kenechanh of Westford, 3 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Visitation at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., BEDFORD, on Sun., April 7, from 2:00-4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or to a . For obituary visit bedfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2019