RICHARD ADDISS
ADDISS, Richard R. Jr. Of Bedford, died April 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Doris (Bolander) Addiss. Survived by his son, Robert R. Addiss and his wife Kenechanh of Westford, 3 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Visitation at the Bedford Funeral Home, 167 Great Rd., BEDFORD, on Sun., April 7, from 2:00-4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or to a . For obituary visit bedfordfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2019
