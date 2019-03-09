|
BROWN, Richard "Richie" S. Of Burlington, passed away early Saturday morning, March 3rd, 2019 in his home at the age of 73. Beloved husband of the late Judith Ann "Judy" (Bartleman) Brown. Richie is survived by his loving & devoted children Brian "Brownie" Brown of Burlington and Laura Frost and her husband Shawn of Seabrook, NH, his cherished granddaughters Jennifer and Alyson, his dear brother Nathan Brown of Lakeland, Florida and his close cousin Wendy Gerson Cheever of Waltham. In addition, he is survived by many nieces & nephews. Son of the late Samuel Brown and Berta (Hurwitz) Brown. A Graveside Funeral Service in Celebration of Richard's Life was held at Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Burlington. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary, guest book & additional information please refer to: www.BrascoFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2019