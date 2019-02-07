NAYLOR, Richard Stevens MIT/Northeastern U Professor Passes Age 79, of Fort Walton Beach, passed away peacefully in his residence at Westwood Retirement Center, on February 2, 2019. Richard was born on July 15, 1939, to parents Richard and Beth Naylor in Lakeland, Florida. Richard enjoyed teaching (30-year professorship teaching Geology and Astronomy at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Northeastern University combined), hiking and being in nature. Dr. Naylor was a graduate of M.I.T. and California Institute of Technology. He will be remembered as a caring friend, generous loved-one, devoted son, responsible professor, and a life- long researcher. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Morris Naylor, Esq. and Clara Elizabeth (Stevens) Naylor. Richard was a member of the Sigma Xi honor society and the Sierra Club. Richard traveled extensively (Galapagos Islands, Iceland, East Africa, including six official "digs" in the Grand Canyon) in his capacity as a researcher and teacher. He made several trips with Elder Hostel to the western U.S., evidenced by his love of studying the native peoples and nature of the American West. Special thanks to the residents of Goose Pond in Maine, the staff and residents at Westwood Retirement Center, his first cousin Rev. Clint Akins and caregiver Yolande Akins, and his Kansas cousins David & Debra Harries, and the staff of Vitas Hospice services, all of whom contributed toward his quality of life. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, February 8, at 1:30 pm, at Westwood Retirement Center. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Richard's name to Partners For Madagascar, partners4madagascar.org/donate or the Sierra Club. Expression of love and sympathy may be viewed or placed at www.daviswatkins.com Visiting Hours: A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at the Westwood Retirement Center, Fort Walton Beach, Florida on Friday, February 8, 2019, at 1:30 pm.



