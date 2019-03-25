Boston Globe Obituaries
RICHARD WILLIAM ELLIOTT Obituary
ELLIOTT, Richard William Of Burlington, March 25. Beloved husband of Theresa "Tess" (Raferty). Loving father of Pamela Elliott Smith & her husband Martin Smith of Louden, NH, Jill Casey & her husband Mark of Hampstead, NH and Kelly Giaquinto & her husband James of Bedford. Proud grandfather of Dr. Jillian Isley & her husband Shawn, Leslie Boloian & her husband John, Anna Winiarz & her husband Kris, Rick Casey & his fiancée Caitlyn Whearty, and John & Julia Giaquinto. Great-grandfather of Lauren, Nicholas, Narineh & Jack. Brother to James Elliott & his wife Jackie of ME and the late Edward and Robert Elliott. Brother-in-law to Edna Elliott of TX, Anna Loughlin of Peabody, Thomas Raftery of Peabody & Pat Raftery of Lynn. Dick is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Thursday, March 28 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Friday, March 29, at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. Memorials in Dick's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.stmargaretburlington.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 26, 2019
