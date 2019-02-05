CONTE, Rick Of Stoughton, MA, also affectionately known as Gus and Rocky, went home to be with our Lord on February 2, 2019. His wife and three daughters held his hands, hugged him, kissed him, and never left his side. Rick was a devoted husband, proud father, loving Papa, cherished uncle, and loyal friend. We are all so blessed to have had him in our lives. Born in Old Forge, PA, he was the son of the late Augustino and Mary (Amelia) Viscomi. He spent part of his childhood in Utica, NY, before moving to Cambridge, MA, at the age of 16. He graduated from Cambridge High and Latin, and shortly thereafter enlisted in the United States Air Force. Rick began his sales career at the age of seven, when he began shining shoes. With an unrivaled entrepreneurial spirit, he opened his first replacement window company in his early 20's. Full of tenacity, Rick always strived to be the top performer in his industry, winning countless awards for his sales numbers versus his competition. In 1984, Rick opened American Thermal Window, a company that remained in business until just last month. According to his high school yearbook, Rick's favorite exercise was laughing. A lover of corny jokes and Rodney Dangerfield, he was always the one who laughed the hardest at his punchlines. Magic tricks were his special connection with his grandchildren, and he would beam when they asked, "Papa, how did you DO that?" If Rick wasn't shopping for his 134th pair of pants (Literally! We counted.), he could be found with a camera in his hand, and a Filet-O-Fish with extra tartar sauce on his plate. He would always be the first at the dessert table, asking for "just a sliver," always coming back for enough slivers to fill a plate. Rick and Rita spent their winters in Boca Raton, Florida. He was so proud of his condo, and his exquisite taste in Tommy Bahama furniture. During a visit he would give you the grand tour, being sure to include the golf course he never stepped on, and the pool he never swam in. He enjoyed evening walks in Mizner Park, always ending the night with his favorite; a scoop of cookies and cream ice cream. He was sure to be back in New England by April, because he refused to miss a single game of any Red Sox season. He was obsessed with the Red Sox, and pitching duels were his favorite kind of game to watch. We will miss his "Dad-isms" such as; "Be aware of your surroundings at all times", "Don't give up on something you haven't tried", and "Never confuse an excuse with a reason". We will miss his nightly phone calls. We will miss his infectious smile. We will miss his laugh. We will miss his devotion to his family. We will miss him so much. Rick leaves behind his loving and devoted wife of thirty-five years, Rita (Lefebvre) Conte, his three daughters, Carlene Reardon and fianc? Brendan O'Hagan of Palm Coast, FL, Serina and husband Eric Ryder, and Marisa Conte and husband Jeff Bone, all from Tewksbury, MA. Ten grandchildren; Robert, Matthew, Adriana, Blake, Quinn, Nathaniel, Andrew, Grayson, Desmond and Charlotte Amelia, great-grandson Koston, as well as countless nieces and nephews, whom he loved dearly, especially Ron Graziosi of Peabody, MA. He was preceded in death, and will now join in heaven along with his parents; sisters Mary Graziosi, Catherine Donati and Rose Pierro; and brothers Vito Sabetta, Thomas Viscomi and Joseph Sabetta. All are welcome to attend a Celebration of Rick's life this Friday, February 8, 2019. Calling Hours are from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, with a Funeral Service immediately following from 1:00 PM., both in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main Street (Rt. 28), RANDOLPH, followed by interment at Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West Street, in Braintree. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary