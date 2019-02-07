Boston Globe Obituaries
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
617-242-1509
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
View Map
RITA A. ((CONNOLLY) BRADY

RITA A. ((CONNOLLY) BRADY Obituary
BRADY, Rita A. (Connolly) 92 years of age. Of Charlestown February 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George Brady. Beloved daughter of the late Martin & Abby (Connolly) Connolly. Beloved sister of the late Thomas F., Agnes & Peggy Connolly. Loving aunt of Thomas Connolly & wife Mary, John Connolly, Judy McGhee & husband William, Robert Connolly & wife Susan & loving great-aunt to Christopher, Ian, Ryan Connolly, Erin Petty & Meaghan Robinson. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Rita's visiting hour on Monday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 AM. in The Carr Funeral Home 220 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church at 11 AM. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers kindly make a memorial donation in Rita's name to The Charlestown Boys & Girls Club, 15 Green St. Charlestown, MA. 02129. For obituary, directions & online condolences,

www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019
